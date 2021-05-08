Associated Capital Group, Inc. Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Associated Capital Group has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years.

NYSE AC opened at $36.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $800.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.51. Associated Capital Group has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $45.49.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 81.83%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

