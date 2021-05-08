Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE AGO traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 895,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Assured Guaranty’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 43,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,930,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 166,413 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,820,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,405 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after buying an additional 381,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,742,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after buying an additional 460,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 652,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

