Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

AGO stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.60. The company had a trading volume of 895,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,298. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $5,220,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,413 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,849. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

