Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRO traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.61. 361,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,282. Astronics has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $19.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Get Astronics alerts:

ATRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.