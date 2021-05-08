Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%.

Shares of Astronics stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. Astronics has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

