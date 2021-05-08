Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%.
Shares of Astronics stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. Astronics has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81.
Astronics Company Profile
