Asure Software (ASUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%. On average, analysts expect Asure Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Asure Software stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $157.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, March 12th.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

