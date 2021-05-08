Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ATHX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of -1.54. Athersys has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.

In other news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $47,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,726.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $77,300. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

