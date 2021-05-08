Atlantic Trust LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,724.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,504 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.8% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 131.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 73,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,129,000 after purchasing an additional 41,606 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 81.4% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.6% during the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $592.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $303.79 and a 12-month high of $648.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $573.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.84.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

