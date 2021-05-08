Atlantic Trust LLC Buys 369 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,257 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.2% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,768 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,259,000 after purchasing an additional 26,333 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.71.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $384.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

