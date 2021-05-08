Atlantic Trust LLC Has $743,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Atlantic Trust LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 57,486 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $53.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $225.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

