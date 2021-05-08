Atlantic Trust LLC Lowers Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Atlantic Trust LLC lowered its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.13.

Shares of OLED opened at $221.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $137.30 and a 1-year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

