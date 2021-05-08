Atlantic Trust LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Atlantic Trust LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 27.9% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 337,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,517,000 after purchasing an additional 73,527 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.1% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 96,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 17,434 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.7% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,410,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,864,000 after buying an additional 536,232 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

Shares of NEE opened at $74.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.81 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

