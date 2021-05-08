Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Issues Earnings Results

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,031. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 275.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on AY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.