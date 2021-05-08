Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CEO John W. Dietrich Sells 25,000 Shares

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,433.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $74.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 15.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.29.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

