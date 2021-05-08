Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CEO John W. Dietrich Sells 25,000 Shares

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,433.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $74.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average of $58.03.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.29.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.