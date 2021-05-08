AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Canaccord Genuity

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $77.00 to $102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.50.

ATRC stock opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.56. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.54 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $80.44.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,127.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $3,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,582,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,850,540 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AtriCure by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

