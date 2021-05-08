AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.82. AT&T posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.16. 28,950,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,558,332. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $229.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

