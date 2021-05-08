AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 239,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 22,334 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 107,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

