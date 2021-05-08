Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%.

Shares of AUPH stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. 14,428,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360,091. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

