AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.06.
TSE ACQ traded up C$1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching C$47.28. 293,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,848. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$5.82 and a 1 year high of C$51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -173.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.71.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
