AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.06.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

TSE ACQ traded up C$1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching C$47.28. 293,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,848. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$5.82 and a 1 year high of C$51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -173.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.71.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$876.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$871.74 million. Research analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.3699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.