Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Avangrid presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

AGR stock opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 621.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

