Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.47. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 260.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $85,437.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,685.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,175,506 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Avantor by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742,336 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Avantor by 825.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,656,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Avantor by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,515,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.