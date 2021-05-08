Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.660-0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.19 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.020-3.200 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Avaya in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Avaya to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Avaya from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Avaya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16. Avaya has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.24) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at $37,068,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

