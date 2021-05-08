Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 8 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG opened at $2,327.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,385.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,167.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,303.25 and a one year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,286.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

