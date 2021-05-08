Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 228 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.61.

Shares of RY opened at $99.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $99.22. The stock has a market cap of $141.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

