Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,787,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,224,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,932 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,316 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,043,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,530,000 after purchasing an additional 936,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.54.

NYSE:KKR opened at $58.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $59.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock valued at $121,410,741. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

