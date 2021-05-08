Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 10,945 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,123 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,945 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $132.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.78 and its 200-day moving average is $102.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,684 shares of company stock worth $24,483,790 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

