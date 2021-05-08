Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Announces Earnings Results

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $195.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AXON stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.74. The stock had a trading volume of 610,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,780. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -65.41 and a beta of 1.21. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $212.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXON. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $652,379.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Luke Larson sold 22,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,372,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 66,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,988,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,045 shares of company stock worth $12,859,087 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

