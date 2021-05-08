Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $780 million-$820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.61 million.

AXON has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axon Enterprise from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.50.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

AXON stock traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.74. 610,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,780. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $212.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -65.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.52.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $195.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Luke Larson sold 22,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $3,372,946.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $134,263.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,045 shares of company stock valued at $12,859,087 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.