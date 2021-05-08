Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $176 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.92 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXNX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.11.

NASDAQ AXNX traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.92. The company had a trading volume of 755,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,718. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 0.02.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The company had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $1,540,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $3,179,573.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,144 shares of company stock valued at $9,589,987. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

