AXPR (AXPR) Price Tops $0.0378

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. AXPR has a total market cap of $10.56 million and $71,769.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AXPR has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One AXPR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00080907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00063308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $472.68 or 0.00802926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00103821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,630.83 or 0.09564870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00044706 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

