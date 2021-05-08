AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. AXT posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $136,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,736.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $90,616.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,550 shares of company stock worth $1,824,568. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in AXT by 134.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AXT by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in AXT by 1,609.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

AXT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 345,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,519. AXT has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.89 and a beta of 2.29.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

