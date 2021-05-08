B. Riley Raises Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $78.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ICHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.24. 148,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average is $40.39. Ichor has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ichor will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,552 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,326. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the first quarter worth $212,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

