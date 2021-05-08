BAE Systems (LON:BA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $493.65

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 493.65 ($6.45) and traded as high as GBX 506.40 ($6.62). BAE Systems shares last traded at GBX 504.40 ($6.59), with a volume of 4,364,098 shares.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 602.38 ($7.87).

The stock has a market cap of £16.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 506.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 493.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.88%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

In other news, insider Jane Griffiths acquired 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45) per share, for a total transaction of £49,977.98 ($65,296.55). Also, insider Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £121,355 ($158,551.08). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,206 shares of company stock worth $5,042,649.

BAE Systems Company Profile (LON:BA)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

