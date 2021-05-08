Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of BPC opened at GBX 0.36 ($0.00) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £18.01 million and a PE ratio of -1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.63. Bahamas Petroleum has a 12-month low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.70 ($0.05).
About Bahamas Petroleum
Further Reading: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Bahamas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bahamas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.