Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of BPC opened at GBX 0.36 ($0.00) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £18.01 million and a PE ratio of -1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.63. Bahamas Petroleum has a 12-month low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.70 ($0.05).

About Bahamas Petroleum

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

