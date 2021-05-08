Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDP. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 752.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

