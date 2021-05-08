Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Lowered to $26.00 at B. Riley

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BLDP. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. National Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.