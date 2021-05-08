Banano (BAN) Market Cap Reaches $63.08 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a total market cap of $63.08 million and $4.37 million worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Banano has traded up 71.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00068624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00083980 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.28 or 0.00259984 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.62 or 0.00202522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,445,389 coins and its circulating supply is 1,239,804,044 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

