Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Director Purchases $54,270.00 in Stock

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Director Robert D. Sznewajs bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $920.67 million, a P/E ratio of -95.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,282,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,317,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,292,000 after purchasing an additional 424,594 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 613,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 406,264 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth about $1,678,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter worth about $1,032,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

