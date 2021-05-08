Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BBVA. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

NYSE BBVA opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of -73.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,354,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,649,000 after buying an additional 2,124,561 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,247,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after buying an additional 513,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after buying an additional 1,059,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after buying an additional 168,135 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 2,513,787 shares during the period. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

