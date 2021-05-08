Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.88 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,421,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,568 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 23,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

