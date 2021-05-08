Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAN shares. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Banco Santander has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $3.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. Analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.0081 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

