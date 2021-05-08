Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAC. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.26.

NYSE BAC opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

