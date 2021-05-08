Bankinter’s (BKNIY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bankinter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

BKNIY opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

