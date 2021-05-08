Barclays Boosts DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target to $11.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.16.

NYSE:DRH opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. XTX Markets LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,003,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 575,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 148,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

