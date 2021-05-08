Barclays Raises RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Price Target to GBX 4,400

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

Shares of RHI Magnesita stock opened at GBX 4,620 ($60.36) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,352.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,726.14. RHI Magnesita has a 52-week low of GBX 2,100.82 ($27.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.