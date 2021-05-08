Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MICCF)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MICCF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $40.25.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
Further Reading: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.