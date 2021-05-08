Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MICCF)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MICCF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.60. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $40.25.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

