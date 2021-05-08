Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BNZL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($34.62) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,268.89 ($29.64).

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,348 ($30.68) on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,370.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,383.34. The company has a market cap of £7.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 11,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,229 ($29.12), for a total transaction of £260,168.88 ($339,912.31). Also, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total transaction of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). Insiders sold 41,539 shares of company stock worth $98,548,876 over the last ninety days.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

