Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 289533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 124.59%.

BBDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $503.12 million, a PE ratio of -262.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30.

Barings BDC Company Profile (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

