Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Roth Capital

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $78.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.24.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. Equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 29,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,286,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

