Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Roth Capital

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.
NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $78.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 29,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,286,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.
