Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.
Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $86.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.16 and a 200 day moving average of $80.45. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06.
In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Baxter International by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.
About Baxter International
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
