Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $86.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.16 and a 200 day moving average of $80.45. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Baxter International by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

